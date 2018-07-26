India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India lose Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score: India take on Essex. India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score: India take on Essex.

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Virat Kohli-led India, on the first day of the practice match against Essex, received a taste of what they might experience in the upcoming Test series against England. India’s top-order were shocked as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on the first ball, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, who could not get much runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane, was also dismissed cheaply, as India struggled against the pace offered by the pitch. But half centuries from skipper Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik settled India, and took them to 322/6 at Stumps. India will be eager to add more runs to the total before putting Essex on to the chase. Indian bowlers, will also look to use the wicket to get quick wickets and take control of the match on Day 2. Catch Live score and updates of Day 2 of India vs Essex Practice match.