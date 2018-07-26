India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India lose Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Virat Kohli-led India, on the first day of the practice match against Essex, received a taste of what they might experience in the upcoming Test series against England. India’s top-order were shocked as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on the first ball, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, who could not get much runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane, was also dismissed cheaply, as India struggled against the pace offered by the pitch. But half centuries from skipper Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik settled India, and took them to 322/6 at Stumps. India will be eager to add more runs to the total before putting Essex on to the chase. Indian bowlers, will also look to use the wicket to get quick wickets and take control of the match on Day 2. Catch Live score and updates of Day 2 of India vs Essex Practice match.
India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored an aggressive 82 not out while captain Virat Kohli warmed up nicely for the first Test against England with a half century as India recovered from early jitters to post 322 for 6 on the opening day of their three-day tour-match against county side Essex on Wednesday. Opener Murali Vijay (53 ff 113 balls) and Lokesh Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half century each after the visitors opted to bat after winning the toss. Coming at number seven at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls). Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India’s score past the 300 mark.
WICKET! Karun Nair has been dismissed for 4. He has been clean bowled. This has not been a good start for India on Day 2, much like it happened yesterday. IND 328/8
India batsmen enter with bhangra performance on the sidelines. Sadly, it has not been a good start for India on Day 2.
First ball of the day and Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed! He departs for 82 and he missed out on a century. Big blow to India early on in Day 2. IND 322/7.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the Day 2 of India vs Essex Practice match. What an exciting first day we have had, that perhaps taught India batsman, exactly what they are not supposed to do on English pitches - touch balls going away from stumps. Starting from top of the order - Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara - to the well-settled skipper Virat Kohli, almost all the batsman became victims of "edge-and-caught" dismissals. Going into Day 2, all eyes will be on Dinesh Karthik, who is just 18 runs away from a century. Can he score a ton to boost confidence ahead of England series?