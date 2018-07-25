India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Vijay, Rahane settle India

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India to play Essex in practice match. India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India to play Essex in practice match.

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score: Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India will face Essex in a 3-day Practice match at County Ground in Chelmsford. The match will see India’s 15-man squad take on the unrecognised Essex team, and will pave way for Virat Kohli’s men to get used to the pitch and weather conditions before the start of the series. India have opted to reduced the duration of the match due to the recent heat wave. Earlier, the match was scheduled for 4 days. But India do not want to over exert themselves in the heat, as per the official statement released by the Essex county club. It still remains to be seen who all will get a chance to be in the playing XI for India, but considering Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were a miss from the limited-overs series, the duo might get a chance to be picked up to get some exposure. Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay are two other players who might play the match. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Essex warm-up match.