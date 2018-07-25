India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: Vijay, Rahane settle India

India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score: Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India will face Essex in a 3-day Practice match at County Ground in Chelmsford. The match will see India’s 15-man squad take on the unrecognised Essex team, and will pave way for Virat Kohli’s men to get used to the pitch and weather conditions before the start of the series. India have opted to reduced the duration of the match due to the recent heat wave. Earlier, the match was scheduled for 4 days. But India do not want to over exert themselves in the heat, as per the official statement released by the Essex county club. It still remains to be seen who all will get a chance to be in the playing XI for India, but considering Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were a miss from the limited-overs series, the duo might get a chance to be picked up to get some exposure. Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay are two other players who might play the match. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Essex warm-up match.
Live Blog
India vs Essex Practice Match, Live Cricket Score Streaming: India have started another high-profile Test tour on a “dry and barren” note with their four-day warm-up game against Essex reduced by a day owing to the heat wave in the United Kingdom. This means the visitors will leave for Birmingham—the venue for the first Test—a day earlier. The pitch set to be used for the match at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford is reported to be “lush green”, which is in contrast to the more arid look to the rest of the outfield. This is said to be an outcome of the heatwave that’s swept England this summer with Tuesday incidentally recorded by the Met department as the “hottest day of the year” in the United Kingdom. The significantly tepid rainfall across the country hasn’t helped matters either.
After two early blows, Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane have settled India with a partnership being built between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara. IND 44/2
WICKET! Chetshwar Pujara has been caught. He departs for 1. IND 5/2
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed for a duck on the third ball. What a start for Essex! IND 1/1
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Essex (Playing XI): Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley(c), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Foster(w), Matt Coles, Paul Walter, Aaron Beard, Matthew Quinn, Aron Nijjar, Matt Dixon
Indian openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are out to open the innings.
India win the toss, elect to bat first against Essex!
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on India vs Essex warm-up game. The match was officially supposed to be four days, but India have asked for it to be shortened to 3-days, due to the heat wave in the country. The match is a chance for India to prepare themselves ahead of the 5-match Test series against England.