India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1: As it happened

India could not have a better start to the series as they picked up three wickets in the session of the first Test against England in Rajkot. But England roared back as Joe Root and Moeen Ali led their recovery. Root scored a century for them while Moeen gave company with a half-century. England didn’t lose a wicket in the second session and were 209/3 at Tea. Ravindra Jadeja gave India the first breakthrough by picking up Alastair Cook and later R Ashwin picked up the wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett but that was all. Root and Moeen steadied the England since then and their partnership proved to the saviour for captain Cook’s decision to bat first after winning the toss. Root was dismissed for 124 by Umesh Yadav but Moeen was unbeaten on 99 and will be on strike when play resumes on Thursday. If Wednesday’s play is anything to go by, England will be a tough opponent in the coming days. Kohli & Co. need to come up with a inspiring spell to keep England to a small total and then bat well to not be out of this match. Follow day two of the Test match here