England vs West Indies Day-Night Test, Day 1: England 348/3 at Stumps

England began their first ever day-night Test at home in an emphatic manner, managing to score 348 runs for the loss of only three wickets on day one against West Indies. England captain Joe Root and former captain Alastair Cook scored centuries each and shared a 200-plus run stand for the third wicket. Root was dismissed for 136 but Cook carried his bat and made 153. Kemar Roach picked up the wickets for West Indies.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

