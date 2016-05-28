Eng vs SL: Sri Lanka end Day 2 at 91/8 against England

Moeen Ali made unbeaten 155 for England. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali made unbeaten 155 for England. (Source: Reuters)

England pacers rattled Sri Lanka after declaring at 498/9 with Moeen Ali making unbeaten 155. Chris Woakes took 3 for 9 and Broad also picked up 3/35 to break Sri Lanka. Anderson had 2 wickets.

As it happened:

2300 hrs IST: End of day’s play! Sri Lanka are 91/8 and trail England by 407 runs. Woakes had 3 for 9

2254 hrs IST: WICKET! Broad has another! Eranga edges and it was flying over hte slips before the second slip jumps in the air and almost catches it. Pops out. Joe Root at first slip dives to complete a one-handed catch

2249 hrs IST: WICKET! Broad does the trick. Just a bit of more bounce for Herath and it takes the bat’s shoudler and straight to gully

2235 hrs IST: England bowlers are toiling hard for the seventh wicket but Thirimanne and Herath keeping them at bay

2220 hrs IST: AS we go closer to end of Day’s play, Herath and Thirimanne still hanging in for Sri Lanka. SL 79/6

2200 hrs IST: Thirimanne and Hearth are not giving up. Solid defence from the two batsmen

2139 hrs IST: WICKET! Second in the over from Woakes! Kept a bit low and Siriwardana puts his bat on it. Outside edge and into Bairstow’s gloves

2135 hrs IST: WICKET! Sri Lanka are slumping. Chris Woakes gets his second. Squares up Mendis and straight to Anderson

2120 hrs IST: WICKET! Chris Woakes gets Angelo Mathews. Outside edge and Bairstow takes it

2113 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have a big task ahead. They need 298 to save follow on

2105 hrs IST: WICKET! Anderson gets Chandimal! Hard hands from Chandimal and Anderson was just outside-off. Straight to Cook in slips

2050 hrs IST: WICKET! Silva has to go. Bairstoe claims the catch and it goes to third umpire for a refferal. Rod Tucker checks and checks and concluded that it is in the fingertips. Silva gone

2045 hrs IST: Dropped! Mendis flicks and it is just over short mid-wicket. Got his hands to it but too high

2040 hrs IST: Sri Lankan batsmen managing to keep Anderson and Broad away. But the bowlers are almost there in taking a wicket

2031 hrs IST: Broad starts with a maiden. Anderson to start from the other end

2028 hrs IST: Stuart Broad to continue after Tea! Silva on strike

2007 hrs IST: Tea time in Durham! Mendis and Silva at the crease with Sri Lanka 32/1

2059 hrs IST: Kusal Mendis is looking good as he pulls out couple of fantastic cover drives

1946 hrs IST: GONE! Anderson show starts! Third over into the innings and Sri Lanka lose their first wicket. Karunaratne tries to play it down the leg-side but shuffles too much across. The ball just brushes the leg-stump

1936 hrs IST: Sri Lanka openers are out in the middle and James Anderson is ready with the bowl

1924 hrs IST: England declare at 498/9. Moeen Ali finishes at 155 not out

1908 hrs IST: Moeen Ali doesn’t mind taking the single as eight men are on the ropes. Drinks break

1857 hrs IST: Ali plays a maiden over and England are closing in on 500-run mark

1852 hrs IST: WICKET! 300 Test wickets for Rangana Herath as Steven Finn is gone! He skies it and Hearth takes the catch close to the stumps. Hearth only the third Sri Lankan to pick 300 Test wickets

1845 hrs IST: Scoring some quick and fast runs. Finn and Ali dealing in boundaries now

1832 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Moeen Ali after that drop!

1829 hrs IST: DROPPED! Moeen Ali pulls but gets a top edge. It goes high up in the air but put down at deep square-leg. Regulation catch that was

1824 hrs IST: HUNDRED! Moeen Ali makes full use of the promotion and scores his second Test ton

1808 hrs IST: England batsmen are back. Moeen Ali will face Eranga

1730 hrs IST: Lunch in Durham! Moeen Ali and Steve Finn go unbeaten. England are 408/8

1725 hrs IST: 115 overs gone and England are 408/8. Ali on 85

1718 hrs IST: Moeen Ali is on 82. England are 8 down. Lunch around the corner. Will that break the momentum?

1709 hrs IST: A full-toss onto Finn’s pads. The bowler appeals for LBW but it has been turned down by the umpire.

1706 hrs IST: Steven Finn is the new man in at the crease.

1705 hrs IST: Change in bowling attack has done the trick for Sri Lanka as Nuwan Pradeep removes Stuart Broad for 7. Mendis takes an easy catch behind the wickets.

1704 hrs IST: England complete 400 runs with that single from Moeen Ali.

1703 hrs IST: Nuwan Pradeep is back in attack.

1700 hrs IST: Couple more to Stuart Broad. We all know Broad has the ability to bat down the order.

1656 hrs IST: FOUR! Stuart Broad gets away in Durham. That was in the air for a while but away from the fielder at third slip.

1652 hrs IST: WICKET! Chris Woakes is sent back by Suranga Lakmal. He was beaten up by a same delivery earlier in the over but this time edges this one straight to Mendis.

1650 hrs IST: FOUR! Moeen Ali pulls this away for a four.

1648 hrs IST: Superb line and length from Suranga Lakmal. Woakes plays and misses it completely.

1647 hrs IST: FOUR! Another one from the left-hand batsman. Ali comes down the pitch to smash Herath for another boundary. England 383/6.

1646 hrs IST: FOUR! Moeen Ali middles that one nicely and grabs another four through cover region.

1641 hrs IST: A brilliant ball from Mathews. Chris Woakes totally beaten up by that one.

1640 hrs IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Moeen Ali. This time he slashes an outside-off delivery towards the third man boundary.

1637 hrs IST: That boundary also takes Moeen Ali to his fifty.

1636 hrs IST: FOUR! Moeen Ali dances down the pitch and takes aerial route over mid-off to get a boundary.

1635 hrs IST: So Mathews introduces spin into the attack. Rangana Herath comes into ball his first of the day.

1635 hrs IST: Two more added to the total. Woakes flicks this one towards onside.

1628 hrs IST: England have been running really well between the wickets. Three more added to the total. England 357/6.

1626 hrs IST: That was a tight call. But Moeen Ali completes a couple while running towards the danger end.

1625 hrs IST: 350 up for England. A couple of runs helps them pass the 350-run mark.

1621 hrs IST: FOUR! Chris Woakes edges that one from Angelo Mathews but the ball runs away to third man boundary for four runs.

1619 hrs IST: Sloppy fielding from the fielder in the cover area. Woakes steals a couple and England are 345/6 after 102 overs.

1618 hrs IST: Loud LBW appeal from the bowler and fielder but the umpire doesn’t raise his fingers. Sri Lanka use their review but the on-field decision sustains and Woakes is not out.

1616 hrs IST: FOUR! Chris Woakes smashes one straight back past the bowler. It was in the air for a while.

1615 hrs IST: Ali slashes that one but it just fell short of the fielder in gully.

1613 hrs IST: It’s a maiden from Mathews as he completes his third over of the innings.

1609 hrs IST: Another bowling change for Sri Lanka. Angelo Mathews takes the ball in his hands. England 337/6.

1606 hrs IST: So, here’s the first change in the bowling. Suranga Lakmal comes in to bowl his first over.

1557 hrs IST: FOUR! Woakes smashes that one past the point fielder for a boundary.

1555 hrs IST: Chris Woakes punches one through the cover region and gets easy two. England 330/6.

1552 hrs IST: The Sri Lankan bowlers are asking questions every now and then from English batsman.

1551 hrs IST: After concluding 96 overs, England are 327/6.

1545 hrs IST: Another play and a miss by Chris Woakes.

1542 hrs IST: Both Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes are surviving dangerously. England are 326/6 after 94 overs.

1539 hrs IST: Another one goes down and this time it’s the wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal who has dropped a sitter. Woakes has been gifted another chance and the ball runs away for a four.

1537 hrs IST: Ali pushes one through the cover region for a couple.

1535 hrs IST: Moeen Ali survives as the Karunaratne drops one.

154 hrs IST: A tight over from Eranga as he just gives one run.

1531 hrs IST: A good delivery from Shaminda Eranga as the ball showing some movement.

1530 hrs IST: England are managing to get some easy runs. At the end of first over of the day, England 317/6.

1536 hrs IST: FOUR! Moeen Ali gets first boundary of the day. He edges one past the slips. England 314/6.

1535 hrs IST: Here’s the first ball from Day 2 of the second Test. Moeen Ali blocks that one in front.

THE BUILD UP:

Twin fifties take England to 310/6 on Day 1

Joe Root made half-century as he scored 80 runs. (Source: AP) Joe Root made half-century as he scored 80 runs. (Source: AP)

Alex Hales and Joe Root made half-centuries to help England to 310-6 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday, although the tourists had a late boost with the dismissal of in-form Jonny Bairstow just before stumps.

