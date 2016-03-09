T20 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh win by 8 runs

Bangladesh won by eight runs. (Source: AP) Bangladesh won by eight runs. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh, the highest ranked team in the qualifiers, had to see off a challenge from Netherlands and secure an eight run win. Batting first Bangladesh posted 153/7 only because Tamim Iqbal played an unbeaten 83-run innings. Netherlands ran close and need 17 off the last over but could only manage eight runs.

As it hapened:

1805 hrs IST: WICKET! Borren falls for 29 after being caught in the deep! They need 42 off 24 balls

1739 hrs IST: Bangladesh appeal for a obstructing the field but the third umpire says not out

1730 hrs IST: WICKET! Myburgh is gone after a run a ball 29. Tries to slog but misses it. Bowled

1725 hrs IST: A Netherlands wicket has fallen and Bangladesh have tighten the screws

1710 hrs IST: Four overs gone and Netherlands have managed only 21 runs

1635 hrs IST: Tamim Iqbal remains unbeaten on 83 and Bangladesh reach 153/7 against Netherlands

1606 hrs IST: WICKET! Another one! Musfiqur Rahim is knocked out as well. Bangladesh 111 for 5 after 15 overs

1603 hrs IST: WICKET! Mahmudullah is castled! This is trouble for Bangladesh

1556 hrs IST: FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has carried Bangladesh today. A 36-ball 50 for him and that is half of what Bangladesh have scored so far

1547 hrs IST: WICKET! Shakib al Hasan falls! This not good for Bangladesh. Netherlands captain Peter Borren bowls one wide and Shakib follows it only to hit it straight to short third-man. Bangladesh 79/3 after 11 overs

1537 hrs IST: WICKET! Shabbir Rahman is adjudged LBW! After a straight six, he tries to steal a single. No spin on the ball and it beats the inside edge of Shabbir. Bangladesh 60/1

1535 hrs IST: Why Dharamsala is pictursque

Lovely set up… At 5000 feet 4th highest cricket ground.. Ok so name the other 3 pic.twitter.com/NzbtOoKdrP — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 9, 2016

1526 hrs IST: Bangladesh 33/1 after 6 overs. Powerplay not good for them

1515 hrs IST: WICKET! Soumaya Sarkar is gone. Short and wide but no timing from the batsman. Edges it the keeper

1500 hrs IST: Bangladesh openers out in middle

1440 hrs IST: TEAMS

BAN XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, S Rahman, M Rahim, S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, N Hossain, M Mortaza, T Ahmed, A Sunny, A Hossain — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) March 9, 2016

NET XI: Myburgh, Barresi, B Cooper, T Cooper, Borren, van der Merwe, Seelaar, Bukhari, van Beek, van der Gugten, van Meekeren — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) March 9, 2016

1430 hrs IST: TOSS won by Netherlands and they have decided to field first. Bangladesh are strong but Netherlands have pulled off some upsets in the past

1425 hrs IST: Bangladesh clearly hold the edge today. But, as they say, no predictions in T20 format

1422 hrs IST: Today’s matches will be played in Dharamsala. Apart from the controversy over the India vs Pakistan match here, everything about the stadium is beautiful

1400 hrs IST: The third qualifier begins in an hour. It’s Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Qualifiers

Associates hoping to find their place in the World

Only two teams, one team from each group, will qualify for the main round of the World T20.

The practice ground at the HPCA stadium, half-indoor, half outdoor, adjacent to the main entrance, is so tiny and enclosed that an entire squad of Ireland players and their retinue of support staff could give it a Sunday bazaar-like feel.

Hope final defeat does not affect us in World T20: Mortaza

Bangladesh play their first World T20 match against Netherlands. (Source: AP) Bangladesh play their first World T20 match against Netherlands. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is dejected that his team was not able to gift the cricket crazy home fans a victory which would have been “huge” for them but at the same time wants to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of their ICC World T20 campaign.

