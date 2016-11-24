Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets in day-night Test

Australia lost three wickets in chase of 127. (Source: Reuters) Australia lost three wickets in chase of 127. (Source: Reuters)

Australia, after a difficult summer, finally won a Test match. They beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final Test of the series. This was a day-night Test while the first two were regular Tests. South Africa had won the first two Test and that also enabled them to clinch the series 2-1.

South Africa resumed the day at 194/6. They could only add 56 runs to the total before Australia bowled them out for 250 in the second innings. Australia then began the chase of 127 runs on a great note with David Warner and Matthew Renshaw. They shared a 64-run stand before Warner was run-out. Australia lost two more wickets but reached home with seven wickets in hand.

