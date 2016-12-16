Australian pacers raze Pakistan batting lineup, leave them at 97/8: As it happened

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
15 wickets fell on a day when pacers reigned supreme.

15 wickets fell on a day when pacers reigned supreme.

Pakistan managed to dismiss Australia for 429 with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz both managing four wicket hauls. But the Australians hit the floor running. Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc never let the Pakistan batsmen settle and picked wickets at frequent intervals. They razed the Pakistan batting line up and left them reeling at 67/8 at one point. Amir and Sarfraz Ahmed have made sure that the innings doesn’t come to an end on the same day it began but Australia will be expecting to got in to bat with a bug lead in their pockets.

