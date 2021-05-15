Lisa Sthalekar angered by BCCI’s treatment of Veda Krishnamurthy

Former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has expressed her anger at the apparent cold shoulder given to Veda Krishnamurthy by the BCCI. Though Veda’s non-inclusion in the Indian women’s team announced on Friday “can be justified”, said Sthalekar, what has surprised her is how the BCCI has not communicated with Veda at all to see how she is coping.

The 28-year-old Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and elder sister due to Covid-19 recently.

There is still time to fix this!! pic.twitter.com/LT3hApMioJ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2021

“Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series maybe justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received a communication from the BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association must deeply care about its players and not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed. As a past player the ACA has reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of service. If there was a need for player association in India it is surely now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individual and inadvertently affect the game,” Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

Krishnamurthy has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is for India. Her most recent appearance in competitive cricket came during the inter-state Women’s Senior One Day Trophy quarter-finals in March, where she represented Karnataka.

The Indian selectors on Friday named the India Women squads for the one-off Test match, ODI and T20I series against England in England. Krishnamurthy found a mention in neither team.

Squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.