Link with bygone era broken as Anant Setalvad, voice of ’70s cricket, falls silent

It’s an old line, widely attributed to legendary English commentator John Arlott, that the pictures are better on the radio if the commentator could paint aural pictures and transport the listener to an unknown and unseen realm.

For nearly three decades, Anant Setalvad, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Sunday, painted pictures with his words, at a time when television was the luxury of elites, sports coverage yet to be rampantly televised, when even the radio offered only a couple of medium-wave stations with wobbly receptors – but nonetheless functioning as the metaphoric eyes to the world of sport.

His descriptive style promptly truck a chord among the audience. “His descriptions were so detailed and vivid that we could see everything play out in front of our eyes, from the quirkiness of a bowler’s action or the back-lift of a certain batsman, or even the gentle breeze flowing across the ground,” says former Mumbai skipper Shishir Hattangadi.

The richness of his diction owed much to his public-school education, the upbringing in a family of jurists – he belonged to the family of Motilal Chimanlal Setalvad, the first attorney general of the country, and his brother Atul Setalvad was a famous lawyer himself – and his adulation of Arlott.

“He was very much English, fitted perfectly into the public-school boy image, prim and proper. That said, his Gujarati was equally sparkling. He and Vijay (Merchant) always spoke in Gujarati,” says fellow commentator and journalist Raju Bharatan.

Setalvad was always understated, not a single excited rant, no screaming at the top of the voice, few clichés, if any, nothing over the top, but no less involved and passionate for all that, his contemporaries reckon.

“He always steered clear of hyperbole, bringing fresh perspectives, and always tried to tell us something we don’t know or could not see,” observes Hattangadi.

Together with Dicky Rutnagur and Suresh Saraiya, he formed the fab three of Indian English commentators, each unique in his own way. Rutnagur was all flair and humour, Saraiya studious and analytical, Setalvad all elegance.

“His words and tone comforted us, lifted the gloom of a terrible score. Back in those days, when India batted overseas, a collapse was always round the corner, but the calmness of his tone gave us a lot of hope. India would lose the game, but he always brought up hope,” Hattangadi remembers.

When the mood seized him, Setalvad delighted with his dry humour. “He was always measured and choosy. He wouldn’t try to produce humour for the sake of it, but his jokes were serious and spontaneous. If any, he had a dry sense of humour,” recollects Vaman Apte, son of former cricketer Madhav Apte and a squash player.

Though not deliberate, he kept the producers in suspense as his turn for commentary approached. “He wouldn’t be seen anywhere near the room until the very last minute before his turn came. He would casually walk in, smile at us and straightaway get into the groove. Like his commentary, everything about him was smooth and unhurried,” says Bharatan.

Setalvad, though, had his quirks. “He was particular about where he sat, be it a Test match or club game. He would always sit to the left of the scorer (the veteran Anandjee Dosa). He even coined a moniker for him, Mr Cricket,” says Bharatan.

A veteran of 100-odd Test matches and twice the number of first-class games, Setalvad’s soft voice, along with the lyrical Hindi commentatory of Sushil Doshi, brought to home the news of India’s first Test win in the West Indies. Like the spoken word, the aural images too stuck in the consciousness. “Several years later, when I saw the likes of Clive Lloyd, I was seeing him through the images Anant had painted. Even the aura of stadium names like Chepauk, Eden Gardens and the Chinnaswamy,” Hattangadi recalls.

When he was not painting verbal images or looking after his flourishing business, he functioned as the chairman of KSB Pumps and plied his military medium for Cricket Club of India. “He had a great leg-cutter, and I’m sure most Mumbai batsmen of that era would testify to its potency. And the more he commentated the better his game turned out to be,” the former Mumbai captain says.

He inspired a generation of commentators, including Harsha Bhogle, in a mileu when they weren’t paid as heavily as they are now and cricket-punditry hadn’t morphed into a monopoly of ex-cricketers.

“As a young man, I imagined I was Anant Setalvad and I would try to copy his style but could never get the lilt and authority that his distinguished voice produced. He was always the commentator I wanted to be. The brightest light in the finest era of radio broadcasting in India,” Bhogle wrote on Facebook. And with him has gone the last remnant of a bygone era, when the pictures were better on radio.