‘Like when you see a girl at a club’: James Anderson describes bowling to Marnus Labuschagne

James Anderson got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in their first meeting in County cricket (Image: File/Twitter screenshot)

James Anderson said his experience of coming up against Marnus Labuschagne in the County Championship was like impressing a girl. One of the best swing bowlers in the world, Anderson is yet to bowl to the most famous concussion substitute in the cricket world in the international arena. When Marnus Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith in the famous Ashes 2019 series, Anderson was not around to bowl to him as he was ruled out of the tournament early due to an injury. However, the two met each other in the County fixture between Lancashire and Glamorgan.

Anderson won the first bout against the Australian as he got him out caught behind. In his typical fashion, the veteran swing bowler took the ball away from Labuschagne pitching it on the off stump to produce an outside edge.

More than a week after the face-off, Anderson had a few words for the 26-year-old. “You want to create a good impression and stamp your authority on that battle,” Anderson told BBC Podcast ‘Tailenders’. “It’s nice to get the first blow in.”

The 38-year-old compared his experience to that of impressing a girl at the club.

“It’s like when you see a girl at a club and you try to play it cool. You want her to be impressed. You start dancing to the Stone Roses while your shoes stick to the floor,” he said.

WICKET WATCH @jimmy9 finds the perfect line and an edge to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 12. That’s wicket #990 @GlamCricket 82-2 #LANvGLA pic.twitter.com/sN94gsmMvu — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 6, 2021

So far, the South Africa-born cricketer has not made a mark in the ongoing County season. However, in 2019, Labuschagne amassed 1,114 runs at an average of over 65, with five centuries and five half-centuries. His debut County season also included twin centuries in a match against Worcestershire.

The two cricketers are expected to go up against each other in the Ashes 2021-22 starting December 9.