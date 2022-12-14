Like father, like son: Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut

Nearly 35 years after Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden First Class century on his Ranji Trophy debut, his son Arjun Tendulkar achieved a similar feat on Wednesday. Tendulkar jr, who moved to Goa this season, slammed his maiden first-class century off 177 deliveries against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

Coming in at No 7, with Goa positioned at 201/5, Arjun hit 12 boundaries and two sixes. And at the end of the 40th over, he was batting on 112, having stitched unbroken 205-run stand with Suyash S Prabhudesai (172 batting). Earlier, this season Tendulkar Jr had decided to move to Goa and had seeked No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

In its statement, SRT Sports Management company stated, “Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career.”

Before Ranji Trophy began Sachin had driven to Goa to meet his son. Tendulkar Jr was always under spotlight in Mumbai and his performance was always under scrutiny. Tendulkar Jr played Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Goa this season. The left handed batsman and medium-pacer took eight wickets in eight List A games. In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he took four wickets in three T20 matches for Goa.

Last season when Mumbai reached the Ranji Trophy final, Arjun was included in the squad by the MCA senior selection committee but he didn’t get any game time. As a junior, the left-arm pacer had made the cut for the India under-19 team and this was followed by stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians. He is yet to make an IPL debut.

Goa Cricket Association secretary Vipul Phadke told then The Indian Express that Arjun had expressed interest in playing for the state as a professional player for the forthcoming season. “He wanted to play for Goa in the forthcoming season so he approached us. We told him to first get a NoC from MCA which he got. We will have his fitness and skill test going ahead. Like many players Arjun wanted to play for Goa but a process will be followed before we pick him,” Phadke had said.