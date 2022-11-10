‘Like father-in-law, like son-in-law’: Twitter draws parallels between Shaheen and Shahid Afridi after the pacer signs Indian flag for a fan

After going wicketless in the first two matches at the T20 World Cup following a comeback from his injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 10 wickets in the next four in Pakistan’s campaign to reach the final.

Afridi also claimed two wickets against New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But the Pakistan pacer also grabbed headlines for his act off the field.

Shaheen Afridi signed the India flag for an Indian fan. Respect ❤️ Like father-in-law, like son-in-law! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iNTjNsYpJA — Circket Update (@Babarazam35) November 9, 2022

A photo of the 22-year-old did rounds on the social media, where Shaheen can be seen signing the Indian flag for a fan present at the venue. And it didn’t take much time for the fans to draw parallels with a similar incident that involved the pacer’s father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Back in 2018, while playing at the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland, a video of Afridi posing for a photo with the Indian flag had gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

It was during the same incident that Afridi asked the fan holding the flag to straighten it. ‘Ye flag seedha karo,’ he’d said.

After Pakistan’s win against New Zealand, Afridi had praised Shaheen for his display after his comeback into the Pakistan lineup.

“Shaheen (Afridi) made a strong comeback post injury. The importance of new ball is that when you pick wickets early on, it builds more pressure on the opposition,” Afridi had said on Samaa TV.