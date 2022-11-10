scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘Like father-in-law, like son-in-law’: Twitter draws parallels between Shaheen and Shahid Afridi after the pacer signs Indian flag for a fan

Back in 2018, while playing at the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland, a video of Afridi posing for a photo with the Indian flag went viral.

(Left) Shahid Afridi poses for a photo with an Indian fan holding the tricolor in 2018, (right) Shaheen Afridi signs the Indian flag for a fan present in Sydney for the first semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup. (Screengrabs: Twitter)

After going wicketless in the first two matches at the T20 World Cup following a comeback from his injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 10 wickets in the next four in Pakistan’s campaign to reach the final.

Afridi also claimed two wickets against New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But the Pakistan pacer also grabbed headlines for his act off the field.

A photo of the 22-year-old did rounds on the social media, where Shaheen can be seen signing the Indian flag for a fan present at the venue. And it didn’t take much time for the fans to draw parallels with a similar incident that involved the pacer’s father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Back in 2018, while playing at the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland, a video of Afridi posing for a photo with the Indian flag had gone viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

It was during the same incident that Afridi asked the fan holding the flag to straighten it. ‘Ye flag seedha karo,’ he’d said.

After Pakistan’s win against New Zealand, Afridi had praised Shaheen for his display after his comeback into the Pakistan lineup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

“Shaheen (Afridi) made a strong comeback post injury. The importance of new ball is that when you pick wickets early on, it builds more pressure on the opposition,” Afridi had said on Samaa TV.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:27:11 pm
Next Story

No room for Linetty in the Poland World Cup squad

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News