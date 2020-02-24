Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
‘Like a pack of cards’: India’s early collapse on Day 4 leaves fans confounded

Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari had played for 87 minutes on Day 3, the entire team could not last that long on Day 4. New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 24, 2020 7:20:39 am
India managed to reach 191 in their second innings on Day 4, before New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

India’s resistance was brought to a very early end on Day 4, as Tim Southee and trent Boult ran through the visiting side before Lunch to help New Zealand win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series. Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari had played for 87 minutes on Day 3, the entire team could not last that long on Day 4.

This was India’s first defeat since the World Test Championship was introduced. Harsha Bhogle pointed out that this result is the latest in a run of disappointing performances in away Tests when it comes to touring the top countries.

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the amount of swing generated by the New Zealand pacers was the difference between the sides in the 1st Test. Speaking in the studio after the match, he suggested that India need someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar to provide some variety.

Tim Southee, who claimed 5 wickets in the second innings and 9 in the match, was named the Man of the Match. He was difficult to handle for the Indian batsmen on Day 4.

Fans expressed frustration with the Indian team’s collapse. There were a few tongue-in-cheek positives observed though.

There was even frustration expressed when the Indian team huddled before the start of the New Zealand second innings.

New Zealand, who have bounded back from their humiliation in Australia, were lauded for their clinical performance.

India and New Zealand will now face off in the 2nd Test from Saturday.

Trent Boult wrecks India’s top order as New Zealand inch closer to victory
