‘Like a pack of cards’: India’s early collapse on Day 4 leaves fans confounded

India managed to reach 191 in their second innings on Day 4, before New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets. (Twitter/BlackCaps) India managed to reach 191 in their second innings on Day 4, before New Zealand won the 1st Test by 10 wickets. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

India’s resistance was brought to a very early end on Day 4, as Tim Southee and trent Boult ran through the visiting side before Lunch to help New Zealand win by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the series. Even though Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari had played for 87 minutes on Day 3, the entire team could not last that long on Day 4.

This was India’s first defeat since the World Test Championship was introduced. Harsha Bhogle pointed out that this result is the latest in a run of disappointing performances in away Tests when it comes to touring the top countries.

That was quick from New Zealand. And very disappointing from India. It was always going to be very tough but this was a pack of cards. Just 47 in 17 overs. The disappointing away run continues! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the amount of swing generated by the New Zealand pacers was the difference between the sides in the 1st Test. Speaking in the studio after the match, he suggested that India need someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar to provide some variety.

Why could NZ seamers get the ball to swing and deviate more than Indian seamers? Because on this surface wrist at an angle to swing the ball was needed. All three Indian seamers, though top class, are not really out & out swing bowlers.#INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 24, 2020

Tim Southee, who claimed 5 wickets in the second innings and 9 in the match, was named the Man of the Match. He was difficult to handle for the Indian batsmen on Day 4.

Tim Southee doesn’t get enough credit for being among the best of his generation at setting batsmen up with the red ball #NZvIND @cricbuzz — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 23, 2020

Fans expressed frustration with the Indian team’s collapse. There were a few tongue-in-cheek positives observed though.

The only positive, if I really, really think, from this match is that we don’t have to wake up early on the 5th day. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 24, 2020

There was even frustration expressed when the Indian team huddled before the start of the New Zealand second innings.

What are they even discussing now? Maybe they have a plan to stop New Zealand from scoring 9 runs. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YqkiWznJso — Mansimarat Singh (@MansimaratS) February 24, 2020

New Zealand, who have bounded back from their humiliation in Australia, were lauded for their clinical performance.

Excellent win by the Black Caps. In all departments. Especially after what happened in Australia #NZvIND — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) February 24, 2020

India and New Zealand will now face off in the 2nd Test from Saturday.

