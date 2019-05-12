Watch: Did England’s Liam Plunkett tamper with the ball against Pakistan in second ODI?

Liam Plunkett may find himself in troubled waters after a video of him allegedly tampering with the ball made the rounds on social media. In the video, Plunkett appears to be scratching the ball during England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday (May 11). The alleged tampering could have been done to generate reverse swing in the death overs.

The English fast bowler bowled the penultimate over in which he conceded 8 runs and picked up the wicket of Faheem Ashraf. Overall the 34-year-old conceded 64 runs in the 9 overs he bowled. Apart from Ashraf, he got the wicket of Haris Sohail.

Eventually, the hosts won the match by 12 runs. But if the charges against the English side are brought up and proven, it will be a big blow for hosts who are touted as favourites for the World Cup.

England Cricket Board (ECB) are not known for letting players off easy. The most recent example of it is Alex Hales who got dropped from England’s World Cup squad for recreational drug abuse violating his contract.

In 2018, Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV tampering with the ball during a Test match against South Africa. Bancroft was banned for 9 months whereas then-skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed one-year ban for their involvement in the scandal.