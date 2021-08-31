Liam Plunkett, 2019 World Cup hero, quits English cricket to play in United States

Liam Plunkett, who played a crucial role in England’s ODI World Cup win two years ago, has quit English cricket and will play in the Major League Cricket, an upcoming T20 league in the USA. Plunkett will have to serve a three-year residency period before becoming eligible to represent the USA team.

The 36-year-old seam bowling all-rounder said in a statement on Surrey Cricket Club’s website: “Moving onto the next phase of my career, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States.”

“I’ve enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities,” he added.

🤝 Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey at the end of the season after three years with the Club. We wish Liam the very best of luck as he heads across the pond to start a new chapter of his cricket career in the USA. 🇺🇸 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 31, 2021

Plunkett played 89 ODIs for England, the last of which was the 2019 World Cup final, in which he took three wickets, including that of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Plunkett had made his Test debut as long ago as 2005, but the promising all-rounder did not get to play many Tests for England in the next few years. He although evolved into one of the country’s best white-ball bowlers, this renaissance being capped with the 2019 World Cup.

England won all seven of the World Cup matches he played. Both his economy-rate – he conceded 4.85 runs per over – and average – his 11 wickets came at a cost of 24.11 apiece – were among the best in the competition.

However, with age not on his side and a host of competitors on the horizon — David Willey, Chris Jordan and the Curran brothers among them — Plunkett was not retained in the central contracts list last year. Plunkett, who is married to an American woman, said last year that he would be open to the idea of playing for the United States cricket team.