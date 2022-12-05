Liam Livingstone ruled out with knee injury

England’s flamboyant all-rounder Liam Livingstone was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Test series in Pakistan and will be flying back to start rehabilitation for a chronic knee injury.

Livingstone, who made his Test debut in the series opener here, didn’t take part in the match after the second day when he picked up the injury on the boundary line.

An official of the England team said the team management has not yet decided on a replacement for Livingstone.

Livingstone was picked in the touring squad because of his hard-hitting batting and ability to bowl leg-spinners, as England entered the Test with just three specialist bowlers.

The official said that a scan on Sunday morning (day four of the match) revealed the extent of the damage. He will return to the UK on Tuesday and begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the ECB and the Lancashire medical teams.

Livingstone had also made a comeback to the white ball squad for the World Cup in Australia after undergoing rehab for the same knee problem.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost fast bowler Haris Rauf to an injury ahead of the second Test in Multan, which begins later this week.

Haris hurt himself while fielding.