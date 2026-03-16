‘If you’re not in, no-one cares about you’: Liam Livingstone praises RCB and savages England management after year in the cold

Liam Livingstone has launched a stinging attack on England’s management after 12 months without an international appearance, revealing that managing director Rob Key told him he had “100 more important things to do than speak to you” when Livingstone raised the lack of communication after being dropped.

The allrounder was axed last summer after England lost 10 of 11 games across a tour to India and the Champions Trophy. Head coach Brendon McCullum delivered the news in a phone call Livingstone says lasted under a minute. “I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz,” Liam told EspnCricinfo.

Key, he says, said nothing at the time — and went on to prove largely unreachable for months.

When Livingstone eventually did speak to Key in late September, it was to be told his central contract would not be renewed. When he raised the months of silence, Key’s response stopped him short. “He said he had 100 more important things to do than speak to me.”

“That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime,” Livingstone said. “If you’re in, you’re in, and if you’re not in, no-one cares about you.”

He also took aim at the advice he received during the Champions Trophy, which he called “the worst experience I’ve had playing cricket.” When he asked coaches for guidance during his loss of form, the response was not what he expected. “I was asking for help and pretty much all I got was that I care too much and I need to chill out a little bit, and everything will take care of itself.”

“Where I come from, it’s not an easy route to get to play for your country,” he said, referring to his upbringing in Barrow-in-Furness. “For someone to keep telling you that you care too much is probably a bit way off the mark, with what you go through and parents sacrificing so much for years on end.”

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Livingstone drew a sharp contrast with how RCB handled his IPL release. Director of cricket Mo Bobat and head coach Andy Flower called him personally to explain their decision. “It showed me that there’s two people doing it the right way,” he said. He also singled out Eoin Morgan’s era as a benchmark. “Everyone was humble about it, and you knew that when you turned up to cricket, it was pretty serious.”

England insist Livingstone remains in contention if he performs. He begins his bid to force his way back with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL later this month.