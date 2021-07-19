Watch: Liam Livingstone hits 122-metre six vs Pakistan, fans call it ‘biggest ever’

Liam Livingstone, who has made a late charge into England’s white-ball team plans before the T20 World Cup, produced another spectacle in the 2nd T20I vs Pakistan on Sunday evening. He hit a 122-metre six that cleared the Headingley roof and and landed on a rugby pitch next to the cricket stadium.

“Is that the biggest six of all time?” social media was quick to ask.

A 122M monstrous SIX from Liam Livingstone earlier. He hits them really big. pic.twitter.com/l9kfsu3BYD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2021

Livingstone’s 122-metre six, while not being the biggest ever, is the biggest to be recorded in international cricket since 2012, when Martin Guptill had hit a 127-metre six against South Africa which had landed in the Eden Park car park.

Brett Lee is recorded to have hit a 143-metre six at the Gabba vs West Indies in 2005. Legend also speaks of a six by CK Nayudu that was hit in Warwickshire and landed in Worcestershire.

The 27-year-old Livingstone, meanwhile, is going from strength to strength after making his ODI debut last week. On Friday, Livingstone rewrote the record books by slapping 103 off 43 balls against Pakistan in the first T20 at Trent Bridge.

He backed that up with a quick-fire 36 in the second T20 at Headingley, the monstrous 122-m six coming in the 16th over of England’s innings. Facing Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf, Livingstone cleared his front leg and sent an overpitched delivery back over the bowler’s head.

Liam Livingstone six is said to be 121.96 meters. “Biggest of all time”#ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/OnKMAotbKL — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) July 18, 2021

England teammate Moeen Ali said after the match: “It was huge, but I’ve seen him do that a couple of times now. I played with him in (South Africa’s) Mzansi Super League and he hit one out of Johannesburg.”

Pakistan finished on 155/9 in pursuit of the 201-run target. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday.