Letter highlights BCCI secretary’s ‘influence’ before Jharkhand polls

A life member of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has written a letter to the JSCA’s electoral officer requesting to direct Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Secretary BCCI and Director ICC to “refrain for indulging in any manner” in the election. Life member Awdhesh Kumar Singh had specifically pointed out that Choudhary who “wields enormous power” in Jharkhand has put the name plate of ‘director ICC’ on the doors of JSCA president office giving rise to many “apprehensions and suspicions” to common members/voters of JSCA.

Advertising

Singh wrote a letter to Shiv Kumar Bansal, Electoral Officer, JSCA dated September 4 and had also marked a copy to Committee of Administrators, BCCI. The dates for the election are yet to be announced.

He mentioned the Justice Lodha recommendations and wrote that the whole idea of reform was to ensure the functioning of the BCCI in a democratic manner and to abolish “monopolistic coterie ruled regime”.

“Choudhary is deeply involved in day- to-day activities of JCSA either directly or through proxy…Being acting secretary he will not try to influence the election process, but his physical presence is enough to tilt the balance of any contesting candidate,” the letter said.

Advertising

He added that people who are claiming proximity to him will try to gain in this situation which will be “detrimental in ensuring fee and fair election”.

The letter added: “Fearing the reasons and apprehensions cited above I very humbly request your good office to direct Mr Amitabh Choudhary to vacate/close the office/chamber of the Director ICC situated in JSCA stadium complex and refrain from meeting, canvassing or influencing the JSCA members either in personal or official capacity and camping in Ranchi till the election of JSCA is over.”

When contacted Amitabh Choudhary said, “Under what law can a person be prohibited from talking to other persons. The entire letter is laughable.”