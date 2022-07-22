Less than 48 hours left for departure, six CWG-bound cricketers await visa

Updated: July 22, 2022 8:12:42 pm
Six members of the Indian women’s cricket contingent are yet to get visa, less than 48 hours before their departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad is currently training in Bengaluru and is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday.
The BCCI is in touch with the Indian Olympic Association on the issue.
“Few of the visas came in today but they are still six left for processing including three players and three players support staff,” an IOA source told PTI.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The remaining should come by tomorrow. We have very little over control over the process anyway. There is summer rush and UK visas are taking time.” The kits have not reached Bengaluru as well but the IOA official assured that it will be delivered by Saturday.
The BCCI had announced a 15-member squad for the Games, beginning July 28. India open their campaign against the mighty Australia on July 29 before facing Pakistan on July 31. An eight member support staff was also named with three reserve players.
Chef de Mission gets visa, his deputy awaiting
=============================
India’s Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari finally got his visa on Friday and he will soon be flying out to join his colleagues in Birmingham.
The IOA has named three Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games. Anil Dhupar and Maninder Singh, who too had to wait for his visa till the last minute, took the flight on Friday morning.
Deputy Chef de Mission Prashant Kushwaha is the one left waiting for his visa.
“His visa should also come soon,” the IOA source added Earlier this month, star wrestler Bajrang Punia also had to change his training plans for a training stint in US as he stayed back in India to get his UK visa. He is now in the US and will travel straight to Birmingham from there.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had on Thursday informed that one of the squad members has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. It has been learnt that the cricketer is “recovering fast”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
CBSE 12th results: Fighting cancer, Pune boy emerges victorious with 81 per cent
Ludhiana: Punjab Police Head Constable held with 1.8 kilos of poppy husk
Your Daily Wrap: Soorarai Pottru wins big at 68th National Film Awards, Lok Sabha passes the Indian Antarctic Bill; and more
‘I am a very cool captain’: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his captaincy style before IND vs WI 1st ODI
Disney swaps the use of ‘fairy godmothers in training’ for a more gender-neutral term
Marrying victim, birth of child does not mitigate offence of rape: Delhi HC
Rising trend of swine flu infections in Maharashtra: 142 cases and 7 deaths so far
RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Maharashtra cabinet expansion still on hold, Shinde-Fadnavis discuss list in Delhi
Thaman S is elated on winning National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘We made it’
UltraTech Q1 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 1,582 crore; net sales rise 28 pc to Rs 15,164 crore
Why the Rajya Sabha matters