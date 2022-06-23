Leicestershire vs India practice match live streaming: When and where to watch it live

Leicestershire vs India, practice match live streaming: Team India-led by Rohit Sharma will get used to the English conditions in a 4-day warm-up match against Leicestershire form Thursday. However, four cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. India vs England 5th Test will start in Birmingham from July 1.

Leicestershire vs India practice match details:

How can I watch Leicestershire vs India practice match in India?

The Leicestershire vs India practice match will be streamed live on Leicestershire County Cricket Club YouTube channel. No TV coverage of Leicestershire vs India practice match in India.

What time will Leicestershire vs India practice match start?

The Leicestershire vs India practice match will be played from June 23 to 26 at the Leicestershire County Ground. Day 1 will start at 3 pm IST.

What are the squads for Leicestershire vs India practice match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.