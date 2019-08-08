Watch: Leicestershire spinner Colin Ackermann claims 7/18 to set new T20 record

A new world record was set in T20 cricket when South African spinner Colin Ackermann, who is leading the Leicestershire Foxes in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast, took seven wickets for 18 runs against Birmingham Bears on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old off-spinner took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side’s 55-run victory over Warwickshire at Grace Road.

0️⃣3️⃣4️⃣W0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W2️⃣W0️⃣W0️⃣W1️⃣1️⃣W1️⃣W Colin Ackermann takes 7/18 – the best bowling figures in T20 history ➡️ https://t.co/afo2WOG7iX pic.twitter.com/BLgpf0H2F1 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 7, 2019

His figures surpassed the previous best of 6-5 in 22 balls by Somerset’s Arul Suppiah against Glamorgan in 2011. Ackermann’s previous best figures in the format was 3-21. He took six of his seven wickets in two overs as Birmingham lost their last eight wickets for just 20 runs. Birmingham were bowled out for 134, chasing 190 at Grace Road.

In T20 Internationals, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis holds the record for the best bowling figures. He took two 6-wicket hauls – he took 6/16 against Australia in 2011 and against Zimbabwe in 2012 he took 6/8. India’s best bowling in the format has come from Yuzvendra Chahal who took 6/25 in 4 overs against England at Bengaluru in 2017.

What is the Vitality Blast? Watch this video: