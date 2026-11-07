Lehmann denies Khawaja’s claim the whole Australia team knew of sandpaper tactic

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Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has refuted Usman Khawaja’s claim that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering ploy employed by the team during the third Test against South Africa on the 2018 tour. Lehmann did admit that ball-tampering was a “big part” of international cricket. After South African broadcasters had exposed that the Australians had been scuffing up the ball using a piece of sandpaper, captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for a year from international cricket.
Khawaja’s claim was made in his upcoming autobiography Sabr, extracts of which have been published by The Sydney Morning Herald. His version directly contradicted that of Australia’s bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have maintained that they were unaware of the incident.
Khawaja claimed that discussions around the sandpaper tactic had begun during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth.
Lehmann, who stepped down as Australia coach before the final Test of the 2018 series, has insisted that he was not privy to the players’ plans to use sandpaper on the ball.
“I don’t think everyone would have known,” Lehmann told ABC Grandstand. “But you do know ball-tampering is going on because it’s been happening for 150 years. So it’s just how it’s being done and how you would know to that extent, I suppose, and how the bowlers would know, how other players would know.
“So that’s an individual case by case… on the players and I suppose they’ll respond with their thoughts and what they know. I can’t speak for them at all. I can only know what I know and I know that ball-tampering was a big part of the game of cricket. Now it’s obsolete. But that doesn’t make it right either, but that’s the case, and we paid a heavy price for that. We paid a heavy price for that and we’ve just got to accept the consequences that came our way at the time and try and move forward with that.”