Lehmann denies Khawaja’s claim the whole Australia team knew of sandpaper tactic

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has refuted Usman Khawaja’s claim that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering ploy employed by the team during the third Test against South Africa on the 2018 tour. Lehmann did admit that ball-tampering was a “big part” of international cricket. After South African broadcasters had exposed that the Australians had been scuffing up the ball using a piece of sandpaper, captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for a year from international cricket.

Khawaja’s claim was made in his upcoming autobiography Sabr, extracts of which have been published by The Sydney Morning Herald. His version directly contradicted that of Australia’s bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have maintained that they were unaware of the incident.