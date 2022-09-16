India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Live Updates: World Giants win toss, opt to bat

India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Live Updates: World Giants captain Jacques won the toss and opted to bat against India Maharajas in their Legends League charity match at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Harbhajan Singh is captaining the Maharajas.

Virender Sehwag will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals on Saturday. The league will feature all women umpires in a first of its kind initiative in India.

Follow live score and updates of India Maharajas vs World Giants below.