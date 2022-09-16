scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Live Updates: World Giants win toss, opt to bat

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Updates: Legends League 2022, Charity Match Live Online

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 16, 2022 7:23:30 pm
India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Live Updates: World Giants captain Jacques won the toss and opted to bat against India Maharajas in their Legends League charity match at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Harbhajan Singh is captaining the Maharajas.

Virender Sehwag will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals on Saturday. The league will feature all women umpires in a first of its kind initiative in India.

Follow live score and updates of India Maharajas vs World Giants below.

Live Blog
19:10 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Toss update

It's toss time and here are the two captains. Harbhajan Singh has come for the toss and World Giants win it. They opt to bat.

19:02 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Tournament proper begins on Saturday

Sehwag and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle will be among 90 former cricketers who will be in action in the Legends League Cricket. Sehwag will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals on Saturday. 

19:00 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Here's what the World Giants skipper has to say
18:59 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Shastri's pearls of wisdom
18:52 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: A closer look at the two squads

World Giants Squad: Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya, Eoin Morgan(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Asghar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly(c), Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel(w), Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, RP Singh, S Sreesanth, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Ajay Jadeja, Reetinder Sodhi, Naman Ojha

18:50 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Eden is ready

The iconic Eden Garden is all set to welcome the two teams. Who will come away with the victory tonight?

18:45 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Legends League Live: Hello and Welcome

Before the Legends League kicks off the tournament proper on Saturday, Virender Sehwag-led India Maharajas will take on Jacques Kallis-led World Giants team in Eden Gardens on Friday. Tune in for live updates.

