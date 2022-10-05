Legends League Cricket Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals vs Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings Live match online?

Legends League Cricket Final Live Streaming: India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances.

The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and JesalKaria will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings.

Legends League Cricket Final Live Streaming details:

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match begin?

Advertisement

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where to watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match live on TV in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Where to watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app and FanCode app.

India Capitals Squad:

Rajat Bhatia, Gautam Gambhir (c), Suhail Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Pankaj Singh, Solomon Mire, Ashley Nurse, Asghar Afghan, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Pravin Tambe

Bhilwara Kings Squad:

Morne van Wyk, Owais Shah, Shane Watson, Monty Panesar, Irfan Pathan (c)S Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Nick Compton, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Rahul Sharma, Dinesh Salunkhe, Sudeep Tyagi, Jesal Karia, Rajesh Bishnoi