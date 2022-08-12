Legends League Cricket dedicated to 75th year celebration of Indian Independence: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach and commissioner of Legends League Cricket (LLC), Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the LLC will be dedicated to the 75th celebration of the Indian Independence.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence,” said Shastri.

The first match of the season will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. The special match will be played between India Maharajas vs World Giants. Former India skipper and current BBCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India, while England’s foremr whiter-ball captain Eoin Morgan will captain the world team.

The league will commence on September 16. Overall, 15 matches will be played in the second season.

The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams – India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions – and comprised seven games. In Season 2, the format will have four Franchise owned teams.

Players like Ross Taylor, Jacques Kalli, Dale Steyn, Lance Klusener and Morne Morkel, Mohammed Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Chris Tremlett, Parveez Maharoof, Romesh Kaluwitharana Upul Chandana, RP Singh, S Badrinath and Stuart Binny were announced as participants in the second season.