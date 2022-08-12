Legends League Cricket dedicated to 75th year celebration of Indian Independence: Ravi Shastri

August 12, 2022 11:53:37 am
Former India head coach and commissioner of Legends League Cricket (LLC), Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the LLC will be dedicated to the 75th celebration of the Indian Independence.
“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence,” said Shastri.
The first match of the season will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. The special match will be played between India Maharajas vs World Giants. Former India skipper and current BBCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India, while England’s foremr whiter-ball captain Eoin Morgan will captain the world team.
The league will commence on September 16. Overall, 15 matches will be played in the second season.
Subscriber Only Stories
The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams – India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions – and comprised seven games. In Season 2, the format will have four Franchise owned teams.
Players like Ross Taylor, Jacques Kalli, Dale Steyn, Lance Klusener and Morne Morkel, Mohammed Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Chris Tremlett, Parveez Maharoof, Romesh Kaluwitharana Upul Chandana, RP Singh, S Badrinath and Stuart Binny were announced as participants in the second season.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Legends League Cricket dedicated to 75th year celebration of Indian Independence: Ravi Shastri
New Zealand rescuers tries to save 10 stranded dolphins
Independence Day: Delhi Police announce traffic restrictions around Red Fort, border closures
Students have understood JNU not a place for ‘anti-national’ activities, says chancellor V K Saraswat
Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears
Karishma Tanna’s vacay style screams summer, and how!
Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States
Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo got married to Ashima Chauhan with no help from Sima Taparia. Check out their love story
As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon
Trains briefly delayed after boulders fall on tracks in Ghat section of Mumbai-Pune line
5G rollout to start this month in India: Three things to know before you get excited
Gurgaon: Woman dies by suicide; husband held for dowry death