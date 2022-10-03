Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator Live Streaming: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings

Legends League Cricket Eliminator Live Streaming: Parthiv Patel and Irfan Pathan will lead Gujarat and Bhilwara respectively in the Eliminator of the 2022 Legends League Cricket for a spot in the final. The Bhilwara Kings were victorious when the two teams met in the league stage this season. The winner of the contest will face India Capitals in the final. Here’s all you need to know about the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator.

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be played on Monday, October 3 from 7:30 pm (IST). The toss will take at 7:00 pm.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Where can I watch the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator on TV in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be broadcasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator on the internet?

Advertisement

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Squads: