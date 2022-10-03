scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator Live Streaming: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings

The winner of the contest will face India Capitals in the final.

Yusuf Pathan of Bhilwara Kings plays a shot during the 2022 Legends League Cricket season. (@llct20/Twitter)

Legends League Cricket Eliminator Live Streaming: Parthiv Patel and Irfan Pathan will lead Gujarat and Bhilwara respectively in the Eliminator of the 2022 Legends League Cricket for a spot in the final. The Bhilwara Kings were victorious when the two teams met in the league stage this season. The winner of the contest will face India Capitals in the final. Here’s all you need to know about the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator.

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be played on Monday, October 3 from 7:30 pm (IST). The toss will take at 7:00 pm.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Where can I watch the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator on TV in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be broadcasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator on the internet?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Eliminator will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Squads: 

Gujarat Giants: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Kevin O Brien, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori

Bhilwara Kings: Morne van Wyk(w), William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Sudeep Tyagi, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 05:08:09 pm
