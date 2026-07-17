Legendary West Indies cricketer Garry Sobers passes away at 89

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Former West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Sobers is widely regarded as cricket’s greatest all-rounder.
A left-handed batsman who could bowl in the vastly different styles of fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin, as well as a brilliant fielder, Barbados-born Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Tests from 1954 to 1974.
Without much debate, Sobers is considered the greatest all-rounder that the sport has seen. He scored over 8,000 Test runs and picked up 235 wickets on the international arena, and overall, more than 28,000 runs and a staggering 1043 wickets.
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