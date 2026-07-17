Legendary West Indies cricketer Garry Sobers passes away at 89

Former West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Sobers is widely regarded as cricket’s greatest all-rounder.

A left-handed batsman who could bowl in the vastly different styles of fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin, as well as a brilliant fielder, Barbados-born Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Tests from 1954 to 1974.

Without much debate, Sobers is considered the greatest all-rounder that the sport has seen. He scored over 8,000 Test runs and picked up 235 wickets on the international arena, and overall, more than 28,000 runs and a staggering 1043 wickets.

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