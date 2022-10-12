scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Watch: ‘Left-handed’ Jos Buttler vs Ben Stokes in the nets

Netizens have enjoyed the versatiltiy of 360 degree batter making the video viral on social media.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, ENG vs AUS, AUS vs ENGBen Stokes bowls to England opener Jos Buttler. (Videograb)

England’s white-ball captain Jos Butler was filmed batting left-handed to red-ball captain Ben Stokes during a net session in Canberra on Tuesday.

The video went viral and was lauded by the netizens.

England is playing Australia in a two-match T20I bilateral series as part of their final preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under.

England won the first game of the series by eight runs in Perth. Skipper Jos Butler scored 68 runs in just 32 deliveries with four mammoth 6’s and his partner Alex Hales who was judged the man of the match scored 84 runs.
On the other hand, Butler has been facing a lot of mixed reactions for not appealing for the Mathew Wade incident when he obstructed Mark Wood for not taking a catch. “I wasn’t sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, ‘we’re here for a long time in Australia. It would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip,” he said after the match.

Allrounder Ben Stokes is making a comeback in the series after taking rest for the seven match T20I series against Pakistan away from home.

England will play a warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane on 17th October. They kick off their actual campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on 22nd October.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 04:06:24 pm
