Left-arm spinner Ravindra Sante excels despite setback

Ravindra Sante’s right arm is paralyzed because of an injection. (Express Photo) Ravindra Sante’s right arm is paralyzed because of an injection. (Express Photo)

Ravindra Sante’s right hand is paralyzed. He was eight months old when an injection given by a local doctor had created complications. It took a while for his family to realise the problem, only when the toddler couldn’t move his right hand at all, did they realise the gravity of the issue. The doctor even suggested amputating the hand but his father put his foot down.

On Tuesday, Sante starred with a seven-wicket match haul for Central Railway Mumbai Division against JP Morgan in a Times Shield C division cricket game, the oldest corporate tournament in the country. “I don’t want people to sympathise with me as I believe that I can play as good cricket as others and I do,” Sante says.

For a while now, his cricketing community have been surprised how long and powerfully he can hit the ball with one functional hand. Just not batting, his left-arm spin have impressed his team-mates and coaches.

READ | Ranji Trophy: Mayank Markande gives Hyderabad the chills

A few months ago, Sante has starred for India when he hit a half-century to enable the team to clinch the maiden Physical Disability World Series 2019. During the recent Kanga League encounter, he finished with five-wicket match haul for his side Bohra. “He bowls like any other spinner and one will not come to know about his physical problem until you see him field. His right hand has no power, so whenever he runs, he holds his one hand with other. He can hit six straight, he is really gifted,” says Salim Shaikh, Railway team manager.

Sante says his oppositions team always doubted whether he can play or bowl properly but they change their minds after he performs.

“People come and ask, bhai tu batting mein maar lega na (you can hit, na?) but after seeing me bat they changed their perception. Similarly, with the ball, initially the batsman think whether I can bowl well without the support of the non-bowling arm but they also change their opinion after facing me,” says Sante, who works as a clerk in Central Railways.

Sante, a resident of Dombivali which is 52 kilometres from Mumbai, began to play with tennis ball like most kids before leather-ball cricket happened. One of his friends told him to train in Virar, a two-hour train journey from home. “I used to leave home by 4:30 am, practise in Virar and take the same shuttle back home,” before adding, “I love this game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App