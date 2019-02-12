Learnt a lot watching MS Dhoni during run chases, says Vijay Shankar

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that the tour to Australia and New Zealand was a big learning curve from which he hopes to better his future performances. Shankar, who put up an impressive performance in the limited opportunities that he got, also revealed that learning the art of chasing from MS Dhoni was the biggest takeaway.

“I was happy to be around with the seniors. Just watching them prepare for matches and learning. Moreover, I learnt a lot by watching Dhoni during run chases. I learnt a lot about how to pace an innings, especially during chases. I learnt about his mindset,” Shankar told PTI.

“I thought I should have got more runs. Also, I felt disappointed that I could not take the team home in the third T20. I had the chance. It is a learning experience for me. I need to adapt faster and also be consistent…” he added.

“It was a great experience to share the dressing room with names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma. It is important to watch and learn from the seniors in the team,” Shankar said.

After the final T20 International in Hamilton, Shankar had said that the move to promote him up the order was a surprise.

“I was surprised but at the same time was very happy to be asked to bat at number three. I was told before the series started that I would bat at one-drop. In T20s, there is not much time to settle down and the approach needs to be positive.”

Reflecting back to the Wellington ODI when he bailed out India who were tottering at 18/4 Shankar said, “When I walked in at 18 for 4, it was all about playing time and building a partnership (with Rayudu).”

“It was a good challenge as the New Zealand bowlers were bowling well. We had a good partnership. I should have gone on and made a big score…” he added.

When asked about chief selector MSK Prasad’s recent remark that he was in the reckoning for a spot in the World Cup squad, the all-rounder played it down.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead. I want to do well in every game. Every day is important for me…” he said.

“I still need to fine-tune a few things. I will also work with my childhood coach S Balaji, a former ICF cricketer, with whom I have worked for more than 13 years, whenever I am in Chennai,” he added.