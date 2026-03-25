Why Laxman Sivaramakrishnan spent more time in West Indies dressing room than India in the 1983 tour

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has revealed he spent more time in the West Indies dressing room during the 1983 tour where he made his debut in the Antigua Test. Having faced a few unpleasant incidents during his time in Pakistan because of his skin colour, the 60-year-old says he was more at home in the West Indies.

“Everybody’s skin colour was on the darker side. They were very happy people,” Sivaramakrishnan says. The former leg-spinner then recalled how the likes of Malcolm Marshall and Desmond Haynes would take him out during the Test series.

“In West Indies I was treated very well even by the opposition, in fact my best friends were Desmond Haynes and late Malcolm Marshall, they used to take me out almost every evening. When the Test matches were going on, I’d probably take a change of clothes and have a shower in the ground and take permission and leave,” he told The Indian Express.