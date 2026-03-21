‘You are right. Colour discrimination’: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan alleges racial bias after being overlooked for key on-air roles by BCCI

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has alleged a serious issue of racism and discrimination by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while also announcing his retirement from commentary after 23 years on Friday.

He blamed BCCI for the lack of opportunities and went on social media to display his grudge.

He wrote on X, “If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report, tosses, presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason.”

My retirement is nothing great. But a story of tv production unfolds. Soon you will see the bigger picture — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan said he was consistently overlooked for key on-air roles like toss duties and post-match presentation ceremonies despite being part of the setup for over two decades. He then responded to a user who suggested race could be a factor for discrimination. “You are right. Colour discrimination,” wrote Sivaramakrishnan.

Then he wrote, “I am retiring from commentary for BCCI.”

Sivaramakrishnan expressed his frustration in a series of tweets.

The 60-year-old wrote, “How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses?”

He took a direct hit at the TV production and said, “My retirement is nothing great. But a story of TV production unfolds. Soon you will see the bigger picture.”

Who is Laxman Sivaramakrishnan?

Sivaramakrishnan played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India between 1983 and 1986, where he picked 26 wickets in Tests, which includes three five-wicket hauls, and 15 wickets in the ODIs. Nicknamed Siva, he began his commentary career in the year 2000.

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He made his Test debut during the 1983 tour of the West Indies and gained early attention after picking up seven wickets for two runs in a domestic game as a youngster. Although he went wicketless in his debut Test, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

He has also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.