Laws of Cricket amended: MCC to use gender-neutral term ‘batters’ instead of ‘batsmen’

The Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday announced amendments to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms “batter” and “batters”, rather than “batsman” or “batsmen”.

MCC felt that the use of gender-neutral terminology would help reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all.

At the time of the last redraft in 2017 it was agreed, following consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key figures within women’s cricket, that the terminology would remain as ‘batsman’ and ‘batsmen’ within the Laws of the game.

The changes announced on Wednesday reflect the wider usage of the terms which has occurred in cricketing circles in the intervening period. The changes are effective immediately and updates have been made to the Laws of Cricket published at lords.org/laws. “The move to ‘batter’ is a natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws,” said the Lords’ official website.

“Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today.”

These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, following initial discussion by the Club’s specialist Laws sub-committee.

A number of Governing Bodies and media organisations are already using the term ‘batter’ in their Playing Conditions and reporting.

Women’s cricket has enjoyed unprecedented growth at all levels around the world in the same period. England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup Final took place in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s. A record international crowd saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne three years later and earlier this year, Lord’s broke the record for a domestic women’s match as 17,116 watched Oval Invincibles defeat Southern Brave.