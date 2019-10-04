law against graft needed, says ACU chief, as TNCA clears own league

BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh said corruptors would continue trying to influence matches until there’s a law against their malafide activities. He also opined that making sports betting legal would help curb corrupt approaches.

Singh’s comments came on the heels of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) internal inquiry report finding “no actionable incidents” against anyone with regards to the alleged corruption in this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The inquiry was conducted by a three-member panel — comprising a retired Chennai police commissioner, a senior lawyer and a former India spinner.

After its Apex Council’s meeting on Thursday, the state association stated in a press release: “The Report of the Committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed. However, this Committee has also made certain confidential recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously.”

Asked if he agreed with the TNCA inquiry committee’s conclusion, Singh said: “What are the reasons, one has to see. Without seeing the report, I can’t say anything.”

An internal inquiry of the BCCI’s ACU, which is ongoing, however, found that alleged corrupt approaches from “non-participants” had been made to an India player, an IPL regular and a Ranji Trophy coach.

“Our inquiry was on issues of the approaches that were made, which the players have reported. That’s a different matter,” Singh said.

The former Rajasthan Director General of Police said the ACU probe is centred upon the people who made the approaches. The players, coaches and team officials aren’t on the “wrong end” here.

“Basically, we are trying to find out who made the approaches. Players, coaches, team owners/officials are complainants. In fact, they told us, ‘somebody called us on WhatsApp, or somebody sent a message, trying to get information about the matches’. They are not on the wrong end,” Singh told The Indian Express.

He agreed that despite strict vigilance, stopping approaches from bookmakers and fixers is “difficult” without a law against sports corruption. “If we don’t have a law against sports corruption, it’s difficult. Even Sri Lanka is going to have a law soon. Now if an approach is made, as a BCCI official, I don’t have any authority over someone who makes the approach. I have authority only over the participants. Non-participants are making the approaches, so until and unless we have a law pertaining to sports corruption, these people don’t get covered,” the BCCI’s ACU chief said.

He added: “Once there’s a law, then police can take action against them. Right now, the police’s fact-findings take a lot of time (and) until and unless they get other corroborative evidence (they can’t make a watertight case). As far as (S) Sreesanth is concerned, this has been the case.”

The BCCI disciplinary committee had banned the fast bowler for life for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal. But the Supreme Court set aside the life ban earlier this year and accordingly, the cricket board’s ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain reduced Sreesanth’s ban to seven years, which would end in September 2020.

Singh also spoke about the benefits of making sports betting legal in India, which in turn would help curb sports corruption. “It will bring a lot of revenue to the exchequer. Another advantage is that things will become more transparent. Because then you can access the betting data; who is putting what amount on which particular event. And if there’s a suspicion of corruption, then the data can be assessed,” Singh told this paper.

Last year, the Law Commission had recommended legalising sports betting in India, but left the final call to the Parliament and the state legislatures.

The Commission also recommended that match-fixing and sports fraud should be made criminal offences with severe punishments.

The TNCA Apex Council also authorised TNCA secretary R Ramasaamy to attend and vote in the BCCI’s October 23 AGM/elections.