It’s laughable to point the finger at The Hundred for England’s Ashes debacle: Eoin Morgan

England ‘s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has laughed off opinions suggesting that The Hundred is to reason why its Test team suffered a 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia. Insisting that Test cricket has “always been the priority”, Morgan added that The Hundred is equally “a success”.

In an appearance on talkSPORT’s Following On podcast, Morgan said: “People that use that as an excuse don’t watch cricket.

“Test match cricket has always been the priority: it’s the format for our elite players. Obviously times at the moment have been tough down in Australia during the Ashes [but] they always are: we’ve lost the last two series 5-0 and it’s no surprise that Australia are very, very good at home.

“Given the prep the guys have had where since they’ve arrived in Australia, until the first Test match, it has hammered it down with rain… it’s laughable.

“The Hundred is an unbelievable success. Our formats in county cricket and the Hundred, in the way they’re structured, it’s exactly the same as Australia’s.

“People need something to blame so they’ll point at probably the furthest point to reality, because nobody wants to say: ‘you know what, we haven’t had the prep we would have liked, we probably haven’t played as we’d have liked, and we’ve lost’.

“That happens in all formats, but I stress: Test match cricket has always been the priority.”

Morgan will lead England’s five-match T20 tour to the West Indies next month where Paul Collingwood will be the stand-in coach.

Squad in full:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.