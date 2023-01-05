scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Late blows boost New Zealand’s victory hopes in Karachi

Southee breached Abdullah Shafique's defence with a ball that kept low and Ish Sodhi bowled Hamza with a sharply turning delivery, with both indicating how the pitch might behave on Friday.

Ish Sodhi in action on day four, Tim Southee celebrates picking a wicket. (Blackcaps on Twitter)
Listen to this article
Late blows boost New Zealand’s victory hopes in Karachi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

New Zealand set Pakistan a tricky target of 319 and then landed two late blows to boost their hopes of a series-clinching victory in the second test on Thursday.

In his first series as test captain, Tim Southee declared New Zealand’s second innings on 277-5 with three overs left on the penultimate day of the contest at the National Stadium.

Pakistan could not open their account in those overs but lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza in dying light to find themselves in a hole.

Southee breached Abdullah Shafique’s defence with a ball that kept low and Ish Sodhi bowled Hamza with a sharply turning delivery, with both indicating how the pitch might behave on Friday.

Earlier, Sodhi claimed the final Pakistan wicket as the home side were all out for 408 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 41.

When New Zealand came out to bat for the second time in the match, Tom Latham (62) and Tom Blundell (74) smashed their second fifties of the contest and Michael Bracewell made 74 not out to stretch their overall lead past 300.

Three wickets fell and several umpiring decisions had to be reversed in the eventful second session with Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in the thick of things.

Pakistan blew two reviews inside 12 overs, trying to get Kane Williamson (41) lbw by Abrar on both occasions, and more agony was in store for the bespectacled spinner.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Abrar’s celebration was cut short when Latham, then on 36, got an lbw decision against him reversed.

Pakistan, wary of wasting their remaining review, then did not challenge a not-out decision after Abrar had trapped Latham plumb in front, as replays would later confirm.

Abrar eventually had a hand in Latham’s dismissal as he took a stunning one-handed catch at mid-wicket. Abrar also watched helplessly when he induced an edge from Blundell which Sarfaraz Khan spilled behind the stumps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Advertisement

The opening test between the sides had ended in a draw.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:07 IST
Next Story

Suniel Shetty asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help stop #BoycottBollywood trend: ‘We are doing good work, don’t take drugs’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close