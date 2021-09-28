Last 2 matches of IPL 2021 to be played concurrently: BCCI

BCCI on Tuesday announced that the last two matches of the ongoing IPL 2021 league phase will be played concurrently. This is the first time that the last day of the group phase in IPL will have matches being played concurrently. According to the earlier schedule, SunRisers Hyderabad were to face Mumbai Indians in a day game at 3:30 PM IST while the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match was scheduled to be played at 7:30 PM IST. Both matches will now be played in the evening at 7:30 PM IST.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces Tender of IPL Media Rights for 2023-2027 cycle More Details 🔽https://t.co/AVUYyIQaZ2 pic.twitter.com/mosCNzmyGo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2021

The media statement released by BCCI stated” In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST).”

BCCI also announced the media rights tender for the 2023-2027 cycle of the Indian Premier League.

“The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021,” the BCCI said in a media release.