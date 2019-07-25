Lasith Malinga, the consistent deliverer of toe-crushers is leaving ODIs

““Mentally I am over with playing cricket. I don’t think I will play any more international cricket. I am planning to announce my retirement soon,” Malinga said in an interview in 2018 while he struggled with injuries. Luckily for cricket fans around the world, he was wrong in his assessment and the fast bowler made a dramatic recovery to have another fantastic World Cup.

After four World Cups and an ODI career spanning 15 years, Lasith Malinga will retire after playing the first match of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Friday. Since he made his debut in 2004 against the United Arab Emirates, Malinga has played 225 ODIs in which he bagged 335 wickets, with his unconventional action and the ability to bowl yorkers, seemingly at will, made him a formidable bowler in limited-overs cricket.

He ends his ODI career with three hat-tricks the format. His most memorable performance is perhaps the fiery spell against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup where he picked up 4 wickets in 4 deliveries and almost scripted a remarkable victory single-handedly.

And though he was slowed by age and injury, Malinga showed exactly how lethal he still was in the recently concluded World Cup. A crucial spell of 4 for 43 to take Sri Lanka to perhaps the most stunning victory against tournament favourites England in the league stage.

Though he couldn’t save his nation’s campaign, Malinga was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler in the tournament with 13 wickets in seven matches. He is third in the list of most successful bowlers in the history of the World Cup with 56 wickets.

And for those who think it’s all about being straight and fast, Malinga explained that it wasn’t that simple.

“Everyone feels that if you want to bowl a yorker, you will have to bowl straight. But we can bowl a wide yorker, leg side yorker and outside off-stump yorker. Depending on the match situation one has to apply one of these,” Malinga said in a video interview to the ICC.

For someone who played soft ball cricket in Rathgama, professional cricket was a distant dream. His mother saw he was good at math, ensured he enrolled in a fairly reputed college, the Mahinda College (some 30km from Rathgama), and wanted him to work in a bank, like her. But it was in the college that he picked up the red leather ball.

Despite the unusual action, the pace bowling coach at the academy Anusha Samarnayake said they only made subtle changes to Malinga’s style.

“I changed his run-up a bit and altered his wrist position but never asked him to stop bowling with his slinging action. Players tend to get confused when you change too many things,” he told The Indian Express in 2008. Malinga also acknowledged the role of the coach.

His sidearm action always made it more difficult for the batsmen to gauge the delivery. Malinga’s stock delivery has been the in-swinger, but he can move the ball both ways. And then are the variants: a wide yorker, a slower yorker, and an in-swinging yorker.

And Malinga was very clear that bowling yorkers wasn’t easy.

“The art of bowling yorkers is to train hard. Whoever wants to bowl consistent yorkers and develop confidence needs to undergo rigorous and longer training sessions. To learn to bowl yorkers, you have to keep trying at the nets…You have to keep bowling until you master it. That’s a challenge, but trust me, that’s the only way to go about it,” he told Sportstar in a recent interview.

“He’s a legend!” From his slinging action to his unique hairstyle – Lasith Malinga fans express their love for the Sri Lanka paceman, who made his final World Cup appearance in Leeds.#LionsRoar | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/yx9yvCiGym — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

In 2016, Thisara Perera admitted that Sri Lanka “will never get another guy like Lasith (Malinga).” Sri Lanka will probably attest to it when the next World Cup comes around.