Watch: Lasith Malinga floors Tamim Iqbal with a perfect yorker in final ODI

Lasith Malinga came up with a performance worthy of the stage in his farewell match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday, taking three wickets in the match. As he has done so many times in his career, Malinga accounted for the wickets of both the Bangladesh openers – both bowled.

Tamim Iqbal had said before the match that the talk surrounding the match being a farewell for Malinga would not distract the Bangladesh team, but when the Bangladesh innings got off, it seemed as if it was Malinga who would be hard to distract.

Malinga, bowling the very first over of the day, cleaned up Iqbal with the fifth ball of the over. He directed a yorker at the captain’s feet, who in an attempt to protect himself from bodily harm, swung his legs away and ended up falling down.

Malinga’s ball, with unwavering focus, crashed into Tamim Iqbal’s stumps. Malinga would not go wicketless in his farewell match.

Malinga was not done though. He also bowled Soumya Sarkar out in the 9th over to take his second wicket. The last wicket of the day, fittingly, also went to him. Mustafizur Rahman holed out in the deep and the entire Sri Lanka team converged around Malinga as Sri Lanka won by 91 runs.