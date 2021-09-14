‘My shoes will rest’: Lasith Malinga retires from T20Is

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup winning captain, has announced his retirement from T20Is, marking his retirement from all formats of the game.

Malinga posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. He also posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing a compilation of his wickets in T20s. “While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest,” he captioned the video.

Malinga’s post on social media on Tuesday was:

“Message from Lasith Malinga

The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket.

But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game.

May the triple gem bless you all!

Sri Lanka Cricket

Mumbai Indians

Melbourne Stars

Rangpur Riders

Kent Cricket

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Maratha Arabians

Montreal Tigers”

JUST IN: Lasith Malinga has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/NYrfgpQPqR — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Malinga’s IPL team Mumbai Indians said Malinga had told them he wished to retire from franchise cricket, and he was not retained in the squad this year.

He last played for Sri Lanka in March 2020, in a T20I vs West Indies.

Sri Lanka announced their squad for the T20 World Cup last week.

Malinga’s miracles

Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in the IPL till now. Amit Mishra, the second highest wicket-taker, at 166 wickets, is still 4 wickets behind him.

He also remains the highest wicket taker in international cricket, with 107 wickets. Shakib al Hasan is 1 wicket behind him.

He is also the holder of a few unique feats for Sri Lanka. He has taken five hat-tricks in international cricket. He has also taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.