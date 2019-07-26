When Lasith Malinga decoded the tattoos on his hand for us

Lasith Malinga sat on the steps leading down from the Sri Lankan dressing room to the ground. Galle is his home city and he has bowled a lot at the stadium before breaking into the national side. Malinga knows the dark skies means there could be little play here over the next few days. After being sidelined from Tests for over two-and-a-half years following the injury, Malinga was finally set to make his comeback.

It is a bit frustrating that it is raining here, especially for Murali and me. If it rains overnight then we may hardly see any play in this match, he said. But once it rains heavily there is little anyone can do you know. The sea is so close by and clouds gather quickly. I have lived all my life here so I know. Hopefully,tomorrow will be sunny.

With nothing much to do, Malinga doesnt mind discussing his extensively tattooed arm that has a lion and several dates.

1-7-2004 is an important date, the day he made his Test debut against Australia in Darwin. Also inscribed is 28-3-2007, the day he took four wickets in four balls against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana during a World Cup match.

If I create more records I may get more tattoos. I got these done after I created my world record. They were very special moments for me that is why I have them tattooed on my arm, Malinga added.

Malinga said that he will continue to bowl fast. Injuries come and go,but I have to stick to what has got me wickets. I am a wicket-taking bowler and I cant compromise on pace, he added. I believe in myself. I have got speed, reads the tattoos below the dates. Also prominently inscribed is 99 his Test number and on his forearm there is another which says: destiny says it all.

I believe in destiny but you also have to work hard, Malinga said. Self belief and speed are what I use while bowling. These two things have helped me so I believe in them.

Malinga said that he enjoyed playing in front of the Mumbai crowd in the Indian Premier League. I love the atmosphere at the Cricket Club of India and the DY Patil Stadium. The people really support their team. I had such a strong fan following. It helped build confidence. Now,with an auction scheduled I dont know where I will play. But I enjoyed my time in Mumbai.

This article was published in 2010