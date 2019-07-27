Lasith Malinga never failed to deliver: Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Mumbai Indians teammate

Sri Lankan bowling legend Lasith Malinga retired from ODI cricket on a high with a massive win over Bangladesh in front of his home fans at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Malinga’s Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and termed him as a cricketer who ‘never failed to deliver’ in tricky situations.

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

Malinga has been an integral part of the MI franchise. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final, Rohit trusted Malinga to defend nine runs in the last over, despite conceding 42 runs from his first three overs. The 35-year-old delivered for Rohit as MI won the match and with it another IPL title.

He took 16 wickets in 12 games for MI in IPL 2019 in his comeback season. He has 170 IPL wickets under his belt from 122 matches.

The Sri Lankan speedster was at his best in his final match as well. He got the wickets of Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar in his first spell of five overs in which he gave just 12 runs. He finished his career with a wicket too, bundling out Bangladesh with two balls to spare in his quota of 10 overs.

Malinga retired as the 9th-ranked wicket-taker in ODI cricket edging past former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble. He will continue to play T20I cricket for Sri Lanka.