Lasith Malinga to retire from ODIs after first Bangladesh match

Lasith Malinga will retire from ODI cricket after the first match of the three-match series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said at a press conference on Monday.

Advertising

Karunaratne was quoted by AFP, “He is going to play the first match. After that he is retiring. That’s what he said to me. I don’t know what he said for the selectors but for me he said he is playing only one match.”

The three ODIs Bangladesh will play in Sri Lanka are scheduled for July 26, 28 and 31 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Malinga, a veteran for Sri Lanka since his debut in 2004, will retire from the ODI format as Sri Lanka’s third highest wicket-taker, with 335 wickets in 219 innings so far.

Advertising

Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) are the only Sri Lankans to have taken more wickets than Malinga in ODIs.

Malinga made his ODI debut in 2004, in subsequent years becoming the first to take two World Cup hat-tricks and the first to take three ODI hat-tricks. He is also the only bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive balls.

His international career has been interrupted by injuries. He even took a one-year hiatus from all forms of international cricket in 2016.

Malinga will continue to play T20Is for Sri Lanka. “I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career,” the 35-year-old had said earlier this year.