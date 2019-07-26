Toggle Menu
‘The legend of Slinga’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Lasith Malinga’s ODI farewellhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/lasith-malinga-odi-farewell-reactions-5855093/

‘The legend of Slinga’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Lasith Malinga’s ODI farewell

Lasith Malinga bowed out of the ODI format - a format in which he has been a legend since his debut in 2004 - with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh in his final match on Friday.

Lasith Malinga, Lasith Malinga mother-in-law funeral, Lasith Malinga World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka World Cup, World Cup 2019, cricket news
Lasith Malinga has retired as the ninth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time (File Photo/Reuters)

Lasith Malinga bowed out of the ODI format – a format in which he has been a legend since his debut in 2004 – with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh in his final match on Friday.

Tickets for the match, which had been dubbed as a farewell match for the legend, had been sold out long before the match. Huge banners with messages of appreciation for Malinga were seen around the stands.

After the match, Malinga was presented with several tokens of appreciation by the Sri Lanka government. He then addressed his countrymen in Sinhalese, with almost everybody in the stands staying back till the end of his speech.

Here are some online messages sent out to the yorker king:

Malinga crossed Anil Kumble with his three wickets on Friday, finishing his ODI career as the ninth highest wicket-taker of all time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?
2 Chris Gayle named in West Indies ODI squad for India series
3 MS Dhoni has shown how serious he’s for the uniform: Gautam Gambhir