‘The legend of Slinga’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Lasith Malinga’s ODI farewell

Lasith Malinga bowed out of the ODI format – a format in which he has been a legend since his debut in 2004 – with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh in his final match on Friday.

Tickets for the match, which had been dubbed as a farewell match for the legend, had been sold out long before the match. Huge banners with messages of appreciation for Malinga were seen around the stands.

After the match, Malinga was presented with several tokens of appreciation by the Sri Lanka government. He then addressed his countrymen in Sinhalese, with almost everybody in the stands staying back till the end of his speech.

Here are some online messages sent out to the yorker king:

Classic Mali spell 🎯 Thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so 🤗. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga ends his ODI career with 338 wickets, as the 9th highest wicket-taker in the format; third highest for Sri Lanka! #ThankYouMalinga #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/dvRy80DTgj — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2019

Well played Lasith. You added a dimension to fast bowling that was as riveting as it was unusual. The legend of ‘Slinga Malinga’ will live long 👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 26, 2019

As a 18 year old net bowler who I faced in Galla 2002 to the champion who’s going to walk out today for your last ODI game u have been true to your self. Champion a team mate and above all a good friend you have done… https://t.co/rBA0wULumu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 26, 2019

An absolute honor to have played with you mali.congratulations on a remarkable career.All the best for today.#truechampion pic.twitter.com/gsoCy9k6tz — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) July 26, 2019

Another fast bowler calls it a day. Nothing but admiration for the mighty Lasith Malinga who is one of the greats of the white ball game. Big hearted, smiling and tough underneath the friendly air. A torch-bearer for the unorthodox. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2019

Malinga crossed Anil Kumble with his three wickets on Friday, finishing his ODI career as the ninth highest wicket-taker of all time.