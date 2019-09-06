Lasith Malinga scales new heights in record-breaking spell vs New Zealand

Lasith Malinga, 36, took four wickets in four consecutive balls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, creating several new cricket records in the process.

He is the second bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in T20I cricket. Rashid Khan is the only other bowler with this feat. In T20s, Andre Russell and Al Amin Hossain are the others to have taken four wickets in four balls.

Malinga is also the only bowler to have taken two hat-tricks in T20I cricket. He had picked up a hat-trick in 2016/17 against Bangladesh.

This was Malinga’s fifth hat-trick in international cricket, the most by any bowler. Wasim Akram had four hat-tricks to his name across formats.

Malinga also reached his 100th T20I scalp in the course of his record-scripting spell, a mark no other bowler has reached as of now.

SEND HELP!

Lasith Malinga has claimed FOUR wickets in FOUR balls! Fast and full swinging yorkers! Game on in Kandy – https://t.co/psprTfyg0T #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/2TOVewPk8v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 6, 2019

Malinga’s figures on Thursday were his career-best figures in T20Is. His previous best had been 5/31. This was also Malinga’s second five-wicket haul in T20Is.