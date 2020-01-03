Lasith Malinga did not teach me the yorker, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga have been teammates at Mumbai Indians since 2013. (File Photo/BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga have been teammates at Mumbai Indians since 2013. (File Photo/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah, the No.1 ODI bowler in the world, has said he learnt many things from Lasith Malinga, his teammate at Mumbai Indians, but that the yorker – the delivery both bowlers have perfected – was not one of those.

“Many people believe that he (Malinga) taught me the yorker, but that’s not true,” Bumrah was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Friday.

“He did not teach me anything on the field. The things I learnt from him are about the mind. How to handle different situations. How to not get angry. How to make a plan for a batsman,” added Bumrah.

Bumrah has earlier said the yorker is a delivery that takes him back to his childhood. As a young boy, he had found that if he bowled normal deliveries, playing alone for hours inside his house, he would make too much noise and his mother would stop him from playing. If, instead, he could hit the edge where the walls and the floor met, there would be no sound and he could continue playing.

The ball which Bumrah perfected years ago so that he would not wake his mother up now gives nightmares to the best batsmen in the world.

Bumrah said he has learnt most of his craft from watching cricket on television, but also listed India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shane Bond, Lasith Malinga, and Mitchell Johnson from the Mumbai Indians set up as his teachers.

“All my cricket I’ve learned from the TV. Even now, I look at videos and I listen to feedback, and then I like to prepare on my own, the way I want to. I try to do the analysis myself. Because on the cricket ground, I will be alone. Nobody’s going to be there to help me so I should be able to help myself,” said Bumrah.

