Lanka Premier League season postponed

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been postponed to the month of November 2020. “The said decision was taken by SLC in consideration of the health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health subsequent to the meeting held with the Health Ministry Authorities,” the board issued a statement on its website.

There were five teams scheduled to play the tournament- named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna were supposed to play 23 games.

The matches were scheduled to begin on August 28, subject to approval from the government and Ministry of health but the 14-day compulsory quarantine period turned out to be an issue with regards to foreign players.

“We had a discussion with the health authorities and the 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is compulsory. So it’s difficult to play the tournament at the end of August”, Newswire quoted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva as saying.

“We will play the tournament in mid November after IPL” he added.

All the matches were supposed to end on September 20. Meawnhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

