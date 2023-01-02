scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Lance Morris moving closer to Test berth, says Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood, returning to the side after missing three successive Tests due to a side strain, said he is impressed with Morris' pace.

Australian cricketers Lance Morris and Josh Hazlewood at the SCG. (Twitter/LMcKirdy7)
Listen to this article
Lance Morris moving closer to Test berth, says Josh Hazlewood
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australian pace-bowling stalwart Josh Hazlewood is confident young quick Lance Morris is moving closer to a Test debut, given the extra pace and accuracy he can bring to the side.

Morris is in the Australian squad for the third Test against South Africa and his chances for selection have been brightened by the absence of all-rounder Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, both of whom suffered serious finger injuries during the Boxing Day Test.

While the SCG wicket traditionally favours spin, the forecast of rain could tilt the selection in favour of a tearaway bowler, and Hazlewood suggested Morris is a suitable candidate for the job. Hazlewood, returning to the side after missing three successive Tests due to a side strain, said he is impressed with Morris’ pace.

“Lance obviously brings that extra pace that we probably lack with (Mitchell) Starcy (injured),” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by abc.net.au on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

“Usually when you get that in a youngster (bowler), they spray them around a bit, but his accuracy is very good for that sort of pace. There’s quite a number of guys on my ‘not-facing list’ (in the nets) and he’s at the top of the tree,” added Hazlewood.

The 24-year-old Morris is one of the fastest bowlers in the country, being nicknamed ‘Wild Thing’ but for all his pace, he has never been included in a Test side. Morris could be a like-for-like replacement for Starc at Sydney, though the competition for the limited slots doesn’t guarantee him a spot.

“Everyone’s battling everyone at the moment. It’s good to have options. We’re all a little bit different,” Hazlewood said.

Advertisement

On whether he was confident of being slotted in the playing XI for the Sydney Test, the 31-year-old Hazlewood indicated a return from injury always make things a bit uncertain.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I guess that’s what happens when you miss out with injury, you give other people an opportunity and they take it,” he said. “I think that’s how I got my first go with Ryan Harris sitting out and Peter Siddle injured.

“You get your opportunity then you put pressure on the older guys. I feel like that just comes and goes as your career goes along. I’d be definitely disappointed if I missed out,” he said.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:10 IST
Next Story

Anupam Mittal pulls up pitcher on Shark Tank India 2 for their half-baked presentation: ‘Kyu baat se bhaag rahe ho?’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close